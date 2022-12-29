JUST IN
Sebi fines DSP group firms Rs 1 lakh for charging TER from AMC books
Topics
SEBI | mutual fund industry | AMC

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on DSP Investment Managers Private Limited and DSP Trustee Private Limited for charging total expense ratio (TER) to the books of DSP Mutual Fund.

Sebi, in its order, noted that the defaulters paid 0.09 per cent expenses of the scheme out of 0.16 per cent from their own books in case of DSP Nifty 50 ETF.

The capital markets regulator noted that this practice has the potential to create anomalies in the mutual fund industry as profitable asset management companies (AMC), with deep pockets, can afford to pay schemes' expenses from their books leading to unhealthy practices.

“Though the expense amount of Rs 53,238 borne by the AMC was miniscule in absolute terms, however, there is no iota of doubt that the said noncompliance is not merely a technical violation but is deliberate one,” said Sebi.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 21:16 IST

