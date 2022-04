Sebi fines Yug Securities Rs 3 lakh in co-location matter

Market regulator on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 300,000 on Yug Securities for violating the code of conduct specified under the Broker Regulations. The regulator in its order said Yug Securities connected to NSE’s secondary server connection roughly on 58 per cent, or 263 days, out of a total around 457 trading days in the cash market segment between 2013 and 2014. Brokers are allowed to use the secondary server only in case of disconnection or failure to connect to the primary server. Sebi’s order however states that it didn’t find anything to show any collusion between Yug Securities and nor did it record a finding of any unfair advantage or gain by logging into the secondary servers. As part of the investigation into lapses at colocation facilities, has acted against several brokers who repeatedly connected to the secondary server without a justifiable cause.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor