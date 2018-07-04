Sebi issues fresh show cause notices to NSE, officials in Colo case

The long-pending 'unfair access' case against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) could be headed towards closure with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issuing a set of fresh show cause notices. According to sources, the market regulator has dispatched fresh notices to the country's largest stock exchange, and around 20 individuals, including former and current employees, brokers and service providers.

Three current key managerial personnel are among those who have been issued notices. The entities have been charged with violation of the Securities ...