Sebi keeps NSE's consent petition on hold in the co-location case

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has kept the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) consent plea on hold in the co-location (colo) case, until the Madras High Court (HC) decides on the writ petition filed against the exchange and others in the matter, said two persons privy to the development.

NSE filed its second consent application with Sebi in October to settle the matter, after its first settlement plea was returned by the regulator in 2017. In August, the Madras HC issued a notice to Sebi on a writ petition filed by a lawyer, ...