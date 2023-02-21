JUST IN
Pantomath buys 37.2% in broking firm Asit C Mehta through subsidiary
Sebi looks to beef up governance, proposes stiff action for non-compliance

Focus areas include result-filing by newly-listed firms, appointment of key managerial positions; market regulator proposes freezing working directors' demat accounts for persistent non-compliance

Topics
Sebi norms | demat accounts

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed beefing up listing obligations and disclosure norms in areas such as result-filing by newly-listed companies, expediting appointments of key managerial positions (KMPs) and action on key people in case of non-compliance.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:46 IST

