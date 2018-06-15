Sebi may propose removal of shareholding cap for setting up new bourses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering liberalising rules for starting stock exchanges and depositories. According to sources, the market regulator is likely to propose removal of the shareholding cap for setting up stock exchanges and other market infrastructure intermediaries such as depositories.

At present, other stock exchanges, depositories and banks are permitted to hold up to 15 per cent of the share capital in stock exchanges and depositories. Other investors are only allowed to hold up to 5 per cent. Sebi is now looking at flexibility in these ...