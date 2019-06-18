Sebi moves to curb sensitive information leak, seeks trading details

Individuals and entities circulating unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) of listed firms over social media platforms have come under the regulator's glare. Sources said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued letters to over 50 individuals, including current and former employees of broking firms who had received and forwarded UPSI in the recent past.

This includes information pertaining to financial results, guidance, and mergers and acquisitions. Sources said the market regulator had asked certain individuals to furnish details of the source of such ...