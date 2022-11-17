JUST IN
As SoftBank sells stake in Paytm for $215 million, more could follow
Regulations not a remedy for fraud: Sebi whole time member SK Mohanty
Sebi asks IHH Healthcare to get Delhi HC nod for Fortis open offer
Sebi frames guidelines for AIFs for declaring first close of a scheme
Start-up meltdown continues as pre-IPO investors look to sell stake
Will look into financial disclosures of Byju's, says ICAI president
New guideline for financial influencers under works, says Sebi
Sebi devising regulations to increase accountability of 'finfluencers'
Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group of Companies on Dec 16
NSE likely to introduce trading of electronic gold receipts: Sebi official
You are here: Home » Markets » News
More preventive measures needed to curb corporate frauds: Sebi official
Business Standard

Sebi panel proposes shareholder pay buyback tax: Check details here

The sweeping proposals are part of a consultation paper floated by Sebi on which comments from the stakeholders have been sought till December 1

Topics
SEBI | Securities and Exchange Board of India | stock exchange

Agencies 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The system of taxing buybacks in the hands of companies unfairly burdens shareholders that choose not to tender their shares, a panel of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a report.

Tax should be levied only on those shareholders who opt for the plan, it said. The panel also proposed changes in size, time period and use of funds earmarked for open market buybacks. There was also a suggestion to revise mechanism for open market buybacks via book-building.

The sweeping proposals are part of a consultation paper floated by Sebi on which comments from the stakeholders have been sought till December 1. The consultation paper was released on Wednesday.

A glide path has been proposed with respect to the reduction in the maximum limit and the time period for a buyback offer through the open market under the stock exchange mechanism.

According to Sebi, the time period for the buyback process can be reduced to 66 working days starting from April 2023 and further cut it down to 22 working days from April 2024. Finally, the open market option can be closed down for buyback offers from April 2025.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 23:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.