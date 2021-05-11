Sebi plans to ease post-IPO lock-in for promoters; amend key definition

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed to liberalise the so-called issue of capital and disclosure requirements (ICDR) by easing lock-in requirements for promoters and rationalising the definition ‘promoter group’.

The proposals, if implemented, will ease the regulatory burden for listed firms and could also encourage more companies to list.

The market regulator has said the three-year lock-in period that promoters currently have to observe on at least 20 per cent of their shareholding post an IPO can be brought down to just one year. Further, the lock-in requirement on promoter shareholding in excess of 20 per cent and pre-IPO non-promoter shareholding can be brought down from a year to just six month.

has said the lock-in requirement was necessary to ensure continuous ‘skin in the game’ particularly in case of companies that were raising public capital for project financing or setting up of a greenfield project. However, as most companies going public these days are “well established with mature businesses” the condition can be done away with. Besides, greenfield financing through has become non-existent, the market regulator has said in a discussion paper.

Experts said the move will help private-equity driven companies.

“Typically, PE investors are glued to the business for a period of five or more years before the company goes for listing. Their presence in the company’s management is a reflection of promoter commitment to the business which is valued by the market as a whole. So enforcing a strict 20 per cent promoter shareholding lock-in for a significantly long period of three years was onerous which restricted promoter’s flexibility to optimise their shareholdings. The proposed changes shall bridge the gap,” said Prashaant Rajput, Partner, White & Brief Advocates.

has also proposed to replace the concept of ‘promoter’ with that of a ‘person in control’. The regulator has said the definition of promoter is quite wide-ranging and needs to be revisited with PE-backed companies increasingly looking to list. Also, as a lot of new age and tech companies are non-family owned and do not have a distinctly identifiable promoter group.

“The changes in nature of ownership, could lead to situations where the persons with no controlling rights and minority shareholding continues to be classified as a promote,” has said seeking public feedback on whether “the existing concept of promoter and promoter group should continue or there is a need to shift to the concept of ‘person in control’ or ‘controlling shareholders’ and ‘persons acting in concert’.”

“The shift from the concept of ‘promoter’ to ‘persons in control’ is likely to have material impact on different regulations framed to govern the family-driven businesses in India. Considering the continued subjectivity around the concept ‘’control’, Sebi would have to work on clear guidelines to define the same,” said Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners.

Sebi has also proposed to rationalise the definition of ‘promoter group’ by dropping the clause which treated a group of individuals or companies holding 20 per cent or more stake in a company as promoter. “Capturing the details of holdings by financial investors while being a challenging task, may not result in any meaningful information to investors,” Sebi has said.

The regulator has also proposed to do away with the requirement of disclosing financial and other details of top 5 listed or unlisted group companies in the IPO prospectus. Instead, only the names and registered office address of all the group companies should be disclosed in the offer document and other details can be made available on the websites of the listed companies.

Vidisha Krishan, Partner at law firm MV Kini, said “such disclosures made the offer documents bulky and chasing after such entities prior to was a dead end task for most issuers.”