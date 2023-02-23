JUST IN
Wheat crop in good condition; govt's wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD
Business Standard

Sebi plans to make registration mandatory for ESG rating providers

Sebi proposes framework for ESG scoring parameters and rating providers in fresh consultation paper

Topics
SEBI | ESG | Markets

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to make the registration for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating providers, or ERPs, mandatory under a new regulatory framework that will also look to address norms related to disclosures, methodology for ESG scoring, and developing a parallel approach for ESG rating suitable to emerging markets.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 18:23 IST

