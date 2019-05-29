Sebi proposes framework for 'regulatory sandbox' for financial institutions

The (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed a framework for ‘regulatory sandbox’. The term is used to define live testing of new products and services on a small set of customers for a limited period of time.

Typically, the regulatory provisions are relaxed during the testing period. The proposal on regulatory comes days after the market regulator issued a framework for ‘innovation sandbox’, which allows fintech firms not regulated by to test their products and offerings.

“ plans to introduce a framework, which will be called regulatory Under this framework, regulated by shall be granted certain facilities and flexibilities to experiment with fintech solutions in a live environment and on real customers. These features will be fortified with necessary safeguards for and risk mitigation,” the regulator said.