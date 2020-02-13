Sebi puts expense cap on PMS providers, lays down performance standards

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued guidelines for portfolio management service (PMS) providers, stating how investors should be charged and the further performance reporting standards required to be followed.

The market regulator said that operating expenses (excluding brokerage) over and above the fees charged to clients, shall not exceed 0.5 per cent per annum of client’s average daily assets under management. The regulator has also capped the exit loads that a PMS provider can charge when a client redeems his investments.

In the first year of investment, maximum 3 per cent of the redeemed investments can be collected towards exit load. In the second year, the exit load is capped at two per cent and it is capped at one per cent in the third year. The regulator laid down the guidelines in addition to the PMS regulations that were formalised last month, where among other things, the minimum investment amount in PMS was increased to Rs 5 million from Rs 2.5 million.

Further, PMS providers will have to give option to clients of getting on-boarded directly without an intermediary engaged in distribution services. The option should be prominently displayed.

The regulator also laid down the performance standards for PMS providers. This entails reporting performance net of all fees and expenses (including taxes). The move is aimed at giving investors an indication of how the fee and other expenses can impact the client returns.

When computing the performance, the PMS provider shall also account for investments in liquid fund and cash holdings. Any change in investment approach that can impact the performance shall be clearly disclosed in marketing material.

Also, performances reported on PMS providers’ website and marketing paraphernalia should be the same as that reported to

Further, the investment approach should include various details such as investment objective, appropriate benchmark to compare the performance with, description of investments (equity, debt, unlisted or listed securities), associated risks, and other salient features.

When engaging with distributors, the commission payouts should only be on trial-basis, a practice made mandatory in mutual funds in 2018.

The guidelines will come into effect from May 1, 2020.

