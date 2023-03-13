JUST IN
Angel tax relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15
Nifty may test 17,000 levels as SVB implosion stirs the ghosts of 2008
The mutual fund industry is being vilified baselessly, says Amfi
Gold ETFs record Rs 165 crore inflow in February; net AUM drops
Eight of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.03 trn in market-cap; RIL, ICICI hit hard
Sebi resolves 2,672 complaints through SCORES platform in February
Indices tumble on US bank shares sell-off; Sensex declines 671 points
10,980 entities avail Sebi's scheme to settle alleged manipulation cases
SVB shares halted for pending news after sinking another 69% premarket
Adani group stocks gain for second week. add Rs 75,263 in market cap
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Gold ETFs record Rs 165 crore inflow in February; net AUM drops
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Angel tax relief likely for Sebi-enrolled FPIs; rules expected by April 15

The angel tax is on the amount received as more than fair market value as income in the hands of a company

Topics
FPIs | tax | angel tax

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Tax collections, taxes

The government is likely to exempt certain categories of investors — such as those registered with regulatory authorities and whose chances of circulating unaccounted money are low — from the so-called angel tax.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FPIs

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.