Sebi's consent route to ease pending case load yields success in FY18

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) settled double the number of cases through the so-called consent mechanism in 2017-18, compared to the previous fiscal. According to data, Sebi resolved 200 cases through the consent route last fiscal as against 103 in 2016-17.

The amount earned by Sebi as settlement fees also saw a more than two-fold increase to Rs 300 million in FY18, compared to Rs 135 million in FY17. Legal experts say the regulator is opting for the consent route to resolve several smaller and relatively less serious matters in order to avoid piling ...