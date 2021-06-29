Sebi starts cross margin facility on commodity futures to boost liquidity

-
ALSO READ
Sebi boosts liquidity risk management for open-ended debt schemes
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Top 1,000 companies by m-cap to have dividend distribution policy: Sebi
Sebi bans Crayon Capital from markets for 4 years in art fund case
Sebi cancels Kolar Sharex, Rajkumar C. Basantani as stock brokers
-
Sebi on Tuesday decided to introduce cross margin benefit between commodity index futures and its underlying constituents futures, a move that will reduce the cost of trading and boost liquidity in such products.
The move is part of Sebi's effort to improve the efficiency of the use of the margin capital by market participants, the regulator said in a circular.
To be eligible for cross margin benefit, Sebi said contracts belonging to index futures and underlying constituents or its variants will belong to the same expiry month or to the nearest expiry month and should be from amongst the first three expiring contracts only.
Cross margin benefit on the eligible positions will be entirely withdrawn latest by the start of the tender period for the constituent futures of the index or its variants or the start of the expiry day, whichever is earlier.
Insider trading
Markets watchdog also decided to increase the reward amount for informants to a maximum of Rs 10 crore under the prohibition of insider trading regulations.
The regulator's board, which met on Tuesday, approved amendments to the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU