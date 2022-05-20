Sebi tightens cyber security norms for MIIs, mandates thorough audits

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday tightened norms around for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

The regulator has mandated MIIs to conduct comprehensive cyber audits at least two times in a financial year.

Further, the managing director (MD) and chief operating officers (CEO) of the MIIs have been directed to submit a declaration of compliance with all circulars and advisories related to issued by from time to time.

has directed MIIs to communicate the status of the implementation of the provisions of the latest circular it has issued on within 10 days.

MIIs are systemically important institutions such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories. They are the foundation of the capital .