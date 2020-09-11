Sebi tweaks definition of multi-cap schemes offered by mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has tweaked the definition of multi-cap schemes offered by (MFs).

The regulator has increased the minimum investment threshold in equity and equity-related instruments from 65 per cent to 75 per cent of the fund’s corpus. Further, it has mandated that at least 25 per cent of the fund’s corpus should be deployed in large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps. Essentially, if a fund’s corpus is Rs 100, a multi-cap scheme will now have to invest Rs 25 each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap universe. Earlier, there was no such minimum threshold.

As a result, a lot of multi-cap schemes’ investment were skewed towards the large-caps.

"The rule change will require many multicap funds to reallocate a significant portion of their holdings towards mid and small-caps . Many multi-cap funds are currently run with large-cap bias," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, Fund Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

Experts said multi-cap schemes by definition should have adequate exposure to stocks across various market capitalisations.

“In order to diversify the underlying of multi-cap funds across the large-, mid- and small-cap companies, and be true to label, it has been decided to partially modify the scheme characteristics of multi-cap fund,” said in a circular on Friday.

The regulator has given fund houses time till February 2021 to realign their holdings in line with the new circular. That’s one month after industry body Amfi publishes the new list for large-, mid- and small-caps in January 2021.

As of August, there were 35 schemes in the multi-cap fund category. These funds have a combined AUM of Rs 1.47 trillion.