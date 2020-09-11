Tatas move SC to block Mistry-Brookfield deal involving pledged Tata shares

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, has moved the Supreme Court against the Mistry group’s plan to raise funds from Canadian financial giant, Brookfield by pledging Tata Sons shares. Tata Sons moved the court on September 5, just a day after the SP group signed an agreement with Brookfield to raise Rs 3,750 crore as debt.

The Mistry family owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons while the rest is owned by Tata Trusts and Tata group companies. Both the Tata group and the Mistry family are currently locked in a bitter legal dispute over the rights of the minority ...