Sebi wants mutual fund industry to highlight short-term risks better

The (Sebi) wants investor awareness campaigns by the mutual fund (MF) industry to do more to highlight the risks associated with such investments.

On the sidelines of the mutual fund summit on Thursday, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said, “MF investment is not a substitute for a bank savings account. That is obvious. But, that should also be said straightaway. This is important to make sure investors have the right set of expectations.”

“The regulator’s point is well-taken. We are also having internal discussions to work out ways in which risk can be highlighted more clearly, in a way that even someone completely new to can understand associated risks,” said Ashutosh Bishnoi, director at in India (Amfi) and managing director of Mahindra MF.

The market regulator feels that the present advertisement campaigns need to go further when it comes to highlighting the short-term risks of Sebi has also asked (AMCs) to be more alert to the credit and liquidity risks in their debt schemes.





ALSO READ: Limited competition in mutual funds irks Sebi; Ajay Tyagi calls for reforms

say debt products, which don’t gain much attention from otherwise, can be looked at in the current market environment.

“One of the important lessons of investing is So, pick asset classes like debt which have underperformed equity for five years and invest at such points of time,” said S Naren, chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, in an earlier interaction.

data shows that individual investors accounted for 26 per cent of debt-oriented schemes as of July 2018. Liquid and money market schemes, which typically invest in instruments with a maturity of up to 90 days, had a five per cent share. Meanwhile, individual investors accounted for 70 per cent of equity-oriented schemes.



ALSO READ: The rising attrition in mutual funds

However, experts say the mix is likely to change.

“I see a lot of retail flows coming this year from fixed deposit investors, shifting some portion of their investments towards fixed income schemes such as short-duration and accrual funds. Adjusted for tax, fixed income schemes give a better return over a three-year period,” A Balasubramanian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, said in a recent interaction. Bishnoi added that as more categories gain traction, industry participants are trying to work out ways to appropriately communicate risks for equity, as well as different debt schemes.

The industry body Amfi’s Mutual Fund Sahi Hai campaign that was launched in March 2017, is a collective effort by the industry to educate the investors about the various aspects of investing in So far, these ads have tried to highlight different options apart from equity products, the importance of disciplined investing and benefits of direct plans for a more aware investor.

ALSO READ: Are mutual funds now less inclined to be activists?

According to Sebi’s directives, MFs are required to set apart two basis points (bps) of their net assets towards investor education. Half of this amount, or one bps, is shared with industry body Since the launch of the Mutual Fund Sahi Hai campaign, monthly inflows through (SIPs) have gone up 74 per cent from Rs 43 billion at the end of March 2017 to Rs 75 billion as of July 2018.