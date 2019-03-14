See opportunity in mid-caps post recent correction: Ageon's Saibal Ghosh

The markets have remained resilient over the past few sessions despite the election-related uncertainty. Saibal Ghosh, chief investment officer at Aegon Life Insurance, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the ‘India growth story’ is much more compelling now than rest of the globe.

Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook for the remaining part of the year? The markets are likely to remain volatile till the time general election is over. While we are trying to keep our portfolio less volatile in the short to medium term, the underline theme in our portfolio remains constructive. ...