Seeing increased flows in mid- and small-cap schemes: Axis Mutual Fund MD

The recent spurt in prices of mid- and small-cap stocks has come amid increased flows from high-networth investors (HNIs) in the last four-five days in the mid- and small-cap schemes, says CHANDRESH NIGAM, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Mutual Fund.

In an interview with Samie Modak and Jash Kriplani, Nigam shares his views on slowdown in equity flows, loan against shares, and ‘standstill’ agreements. Edited excerpts: What has led to the sharp slowdown in flows into equity mutual funds (MFs)? Poor short-term performance, increase in volatility, and ...