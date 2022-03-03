Bata, Pfizer: These MNCs have up to 12% upside despite sanctions on Russia

As Russia invades Ukraine in a fierce battle on the ground, the West - the US and the UK, have imposed heavy economic sanctions, while commodities prices have shot to multi-year highs. Brent Crude futures zoomed past the $121-level on fears of supply disruption, the highest levels since 2014. Other commodities like Gold and Aluminium too appear to be headed north.

The impositions of sanctions have instilled a dent in the Russian financial system, as it out now from the SWIFT payment structure. This is likely to have an adverse impact on its trades globally. The measures could cut Russia off ...