Select PSU stocks rebound; Mishra Dhatu Nigam zooms 29% from day's low

Shares of select public sector undertaking (PSU) companies have bounced back up to 29 per cent from their respective intra-day lows on Thursday on heavy volumes. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), NLC India, Bharat Dynamics, MSTC and IRCON International were up between 9 per cent to 29 per cent from their intra-day lows today. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 39,778 points at 03:15 pm; recovered nearly 1 per cent from its intra-day low of 39,423.

Midhani hit the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 253, also its new high on the BSE on Thursday on heavy volumes. In the process, the stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 249, recorded on February 20, 2020. The trading volumes nearly doubled, with a combined 6.6 million equity shares, representing 3.5 per cent of total equity of the company, changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for 130,098 shares on both the exchanges at 03:02 pm.

In past 10 trading days, Midhani has zoomed 53 per cent from level of Rs 165 on February 12, 2020, after reporting an over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 60.50 crore in December 2019 quarter (Q3FY20). It had posted profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4 per cent during the same period.