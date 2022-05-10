Sell-off continues in stock market; Sensex falls 365 pts, RIL declines 4%

-
ALSO READ
What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr, beats estimates
RBI's unexpected repo rate hike surprises markets
CLSA upgrades RIL to buy; sees stock at Rs 2,955 in a year's time
-
The domestic markets extended last week’s four per cent sell-off as the rupee hit an all-time low amid sustained selling by foreign investors. Weak global cues and a sharp drop in shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), following disappointing results, dragged down the markets even as tech stocks staged a comeback.
European and Asian equities traded weak on concerns around world economic growth amid surging inflation, monetary tightening, and a slowdown in China’s export after the resurgence of Covid-19.
The Sensex declined 365 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 54,471, the lowest since March 8. In intra-day trade, the index dropped as much as 918 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 53,918. The Nifty, after dropping to 16,142, finished at 16,302, down 109 points, or 0.67 per cent.
Shares of RIL declined 4 per cent and made a 318-point negative contribution to the Sensex. IndusInd Bank and Nestle India fell nearly 3 per cent each. HCL Tech rose 2.4 per cent, Infosys 1.7 per cent, and TCS gained 0.4 per cent.
Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 3,362 crore on Monday, while their domestic counterparts bought shares worth Rs 3,077 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU