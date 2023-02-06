JUST IN
ITC gains 2% to hit a new high on strong Q3 results; stock up 13% in a week
Sell-off in bank stks amid Adani fiasco provides good entry point: Analysts

Analysts believe the sell-off in bank stocks is overdone since exposure of Indian banks to Adani group remains contained

Markets | Adani Group | Gautam Adani

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Adani-Hindenburg case: Pick quality bank stocks amid sell-off, say analysts

The scathing attack launched by Hindenburg Research on Adani group has dampened sentiment across the banking pack as the group's Rs 2.1-trillion debt triggered repayment concerns among investors.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:03 IST

