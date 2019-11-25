Sensex can scale higher if it breaches 40,800; bank stocks likely to shine

NIFTY 50: The index has formed 'Golden Cross' pattern on the technical charts and is set to rise towards lifetime high. That said, conquering the 12,000 mark on closing basis seems a difficult task as things stand. This level has become a stiff hurdle from the past 12 sessions.

Indeed, the overall trend looks optimistic above 11,800, which is the immediate support. Only a sharp close below this level may trigger more correction. Although, Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen below oversold condition, it still trades with a negative crossover along with Moving Average Convergence ...