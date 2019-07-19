Sensex falls to 2-month low on weak corporate results, FPI surcharge

The benchmark indices on Friday dropped 1.5 per cent after the government refused to provide any relief to overseas investors on the higher tax surcharge announced in the Union Budget. Weak corporate earnings and a subdued outlook, particularly from private sector lenders, further dampened investor sentiment.

The closed at 38,337, down 561 points, or 1.44 per cent, while the ended at 11,419, down 178 points or 1.53 per cent.

Both the indices posted their biggest single-day fall in two weeks, even as other global gained on hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in reply to the debate in Parliament on Thursday said foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered as trusts may consider the option of registering as companies to escape the higher tax surcharge.

The announcement dashed hopes of several FPIs who wanted a respite from the tax burden, originally aimed at the ultra-rich citizens. According to estimates, the higher tax will impact over 2,000 FPIs and 40 per cent of overseas investor assets.

“Other emerging are getting the same benefits with falling interest rates. There is no incentive for FPIs to be in India with the higher tax burden. There was hope that there will be some carve-out for FPIs that has not happened,” said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Alternate Strategies.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 950 crore from the cash segment on Friday, extending their month-to-date selling tally to Rs 7,000 crore (over $1 billion).

After the latest fall, the and the are back to levels seen on May 17, erasing all the gains made after the Narendra Modi government came back to power.

Friday’s declines were led by financial and automobile stocks.

Shares of most banks corrected after RBL Bank said it foresees more asset-quality pressure going ahead. The Bank and the Nifty Auto indices fell 2.2 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

Shares of RBL Bank tanked 14 per cent, also pulling down other financial stocks by more than 2 per cent. HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest negative contributors and dragged the lower by 224 points.

“Indian markets are in a capitulation mode. There has been clear dearth of good The continuous corporate defaults, a high-tax regime, weak earnings season, and fragile economy are not helping the already-delicate sentiment. Markets are eagerly looking forward if policymakers can talk-up the markets with the market-friendly tone,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, Centrum Wealth.

While the benchmark indices have managed to give positive returns this year, the broader markets have been under severe pain. Corporate defaults, looming crisis in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector and slowing economy has weighed on market performance.

Analysts said markets need a stimulus package from the government to revive the economy.

Except four, all other Sensex components declined. Meanwhile, 517 stocks hit their one-year lows on Friday and there were three advancing stocks for every one declining.