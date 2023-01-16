Sensex, Nifty decline as metal, financials shares retreat amid FII outflows

The 30-share BSE declined 168.21 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 60,092.97 as 15 of its constituents dropped. The barometer opened higher and touched a high of 60,586.77 in morning session. Later in the day, it fell 297.35 points or 0.49 per cent to 59,963.83.

The broader NSE dipped 61.75 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 17,894.85.

From the pack, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Power Grid were among the major winners. Wipro ended over 1 per cent higher after announcing its December quarter earnings post trading hours on Friday.





Wipro on Friday reported a better-than-expected 2.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter to Rs 3,053 crore and exuded optimism about “strong” bookings for the fourth quarter despite global headwinds.

Shares of HDFC Bank declined nearly 1 per cent even as the firm reported 19.9 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)