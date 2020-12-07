Sensex, Nifty end at new all-time high for third day amid vaccine optimism

-
ALSO READ
MARKETS: Indices end flat; Sensex slips 37 points, Nifty settles at 13,114
MARKET WRAP: Sell-off continues, Sensex slips 300 pts; Nifty ends at 11,154
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 129 pts, Nifty ends at 11,073; RIL declines 2%
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 149 pts in volatile trade; mid, small-caps shine
Sensex erases 2020 losses, settles 724 pts higher ahead of US poll outcome
-
The benchmark indices advanced for the fifth straight day on Monday, led by gains in consumer goods and banking stocks amid optimism around the progress in Covid vaccines. Both Sensex and Nifty ended at a new all-time high for the third day. The Sensex rose 347 points, or 0.77 per cent, to end at 45,427, while the Nifty gained 97 points, or 0.73 per cent, to close at 13,356. HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and ITC made bigger contributions to index gains. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags.
“We expect the domestic market to remain strong, backed by vaccine progress, economic recovery and strong FII inflows. However, investors should consider partial profit-booking in pockets trading very expensive, like highly valued large-caps, and trade vigilantly in small- and micro-caps, though the momentum is expected to remain positive in the short- to medium-term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
ALSO READ: Bank, finance stocks make for nearly half of FPIs' record investment in Nov
The benchmark indices have rallied 15 per cent since November 1. The sharp run-up in the market has been underpinned by the record pace of foreign portfolio inflows (FPIs). India’s latest market capitalisation is Rs 181 trillion, or nearly $2.5 trillion.
Experts said the news flow around vaccine progress is helping keep investor sentiment buoyant. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines by volume, has made the formal application for emergency use approval for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Also, India’s daily Covid count has remained below 50,000 for a month.With Agency inputs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU