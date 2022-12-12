JUST IN
After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022
LIC gains 4%, hits over 3-month high in subdued market
Gravita surges 36% in 6 days as arm starts aluminium recycling unit in Togo
IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?
Bharat Forge gains 2% on healthy medium term growth prospects
YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal
Uniparts India makes weak debut; sheds 7% against issue price post listing
Sula Vineyards: Should you subscribe to India's largest wine seller's IPO?
VA Tech Wabag surges 12%, hits 52-week high on order win worth Rs 260 crore
Nifty IT index slips 5% in two days on earnings, valuation worries
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Abans Holdings offer subscribed 11% the first day of subscription
Business Standard

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower ahead of US Fed's policy meet

Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be announced after market hours, traders said

Topics
Sensex | US Federal Reserve | Nifty

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Sensex ended over 51 points lower on Monday while the Nifty50 settled flat amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of industrial production and retail inflation data scheduled to be announced after market hours, traders said.

After tumbling over 500 points in opening trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex recouped most of the losses to end 51.10 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 62,130.57.

The broader NSE Nifty closed at 18,497.15, marginally higher by 0.55 points.

Asian Paints was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.94 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, SBI and Bajaj Finserv.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Dr Reddy's, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the winners, spurting as much as 1.18 per cent.

The market breadth was negative.

"After retreating sharply in early trades, both benchmark indices recouped most of their losses but traded range-bound in a listless trading for almost the entire trading session, as investors mostly stayed on the side lines ahead of inflation data and the US Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

"More clarity will emerge post the US Fed meeting, which would determine the trend in the near term," said Shrikant chouhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sensex

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 23:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.