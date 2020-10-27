Sensex, Nifty gain on hopes of higher inflows after MSCI Index rejig

-
ALSO READ
Foreign ownership limits: MSCI India to see passive inflow of $2.5 billion
MSCI defers decision on upping India weight in index for the second time
Regaining the milestone: Sensex reclaims 40k level after more than 7 months
Sensex, Nifty jump over 7% in seven sessions on positive outlook
Is the Nifty on course to breeze past its 52-week high of 12,430.5?
-
Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by hopes of higher foreign inflows into local markets after MSCI said it would revise its global indices to reflect changes in the country's foreign ownership limits.
The Nifty50 index closed up 1.03 per cent at 11,889.4, while the Sensex ended 0.94 per cent higher at 40,522.1.
MSCI said on Monday it would implement changes in foreign ownership limits (FOL) in the MSCI global indexes containing Indian securities in November.
Morgan Stanley said in a note it expects the MSCI India index to see passive inflows of $2.5 billion following the changes. It also listed Kotak Mahindra Bank and IPCA Laboratories as potential inclusions to the index.
MSCI India's weighting in the emerging market index could also rise to 8.7 per cent from 8.1 per cent, Morgan Stanley said.
The news helped the domestic market buck broader weakness due to worries over rising coronavirus cases globally.
“With the sharp plunge in the US markets yesterday, the reparations should have been felt in India too, but the MSCI news came as a knight in shining armour,” said Ajay Bodke, the chief executive at Prabhudas Lilladher.
“The price movements seen today are essentially on the stocks that would be the largest beneficiaries from the MSCI changes.”
Indian securities depositories NSDL and CSDL in April revised foreign investor ownership limits for Indian stocks, but MSCI said in June it was awaiting further clarifications from the depositories before making changes to indexes.
Kotak jumped over 11 per cent on Tuesday, helping the Nifty private banking index rise about 3.12 per cent. IPCA Labs gained 12.5 per cent.
Financial sector heavyweight HDFC Ltd was the biggest loser, declining 2.1 per cent.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and automaker Tata Motors are scheduled to report earnings later in the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU