Tech view: Nifty may find support at 8,250-8,300 levels amid market fall

Equity benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty, were trading with over a per cent cut on Monday, tracking caution in global peers. . Here's a quick look at how the major indices look on technical charts and the key levels to track - NIFTY 50: As the index failed to conquer 9,000 levels decisively, the resistance has shifted to the lower side.

Besides, since 9,000 acts as the major resistance level, going forward 8,750 will be the next selling level. The immediate resistance comes in the range of 8,600 to 8,550 levels. On the other hand, 8,300 to 8,250 becomes ...