Sensex, Nifty log 6th straight day of loss amid lingering Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent position'
Ukraine crisis: US will send 2,000 troops; Germany allots 1,000 soldiers
Consumer sentiments weaken in Dec, pose challenge to recovery of economy
Afghanistan unveils plan to boost employment, combat food crisis
-
Market gauges Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth session on Wednesday as lingering Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.
The Sensex closed 68.62 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 57,232.06; the Nifty ended 28.95 points, or 0.12 per cent down, at 17,063.25.
For a better part of the session, both indices traded in the positive territory, tracking mostly higher Asian peers as investors hoped Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin's defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war.
The Sensex breadth was equally divided between gains and losses.
NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestlé, and ICICI Bank shares dropped the most on the index.
"As global markets turned positive, domestic indices opened the day on a positive note. They, however, witnessed high volatility and succumbed to selling pressure to close the day in favour of bears. The impact of geopolitical uncertainties and soaring fuel costs will continue to keep markets across the globe highly volatile. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices, while on the sectoral front, realty stocks attracted buyers," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Sectorally, BSE Energy, Capital Goods, and Oil & Gas fell as much as 0.54 per cent. Of the 19 sectoral indices, five closed in the red. The broader large-cap index closed with losses, while small-cap and mid-cap indices registered gains. On the foreign exchange market front, the rupee closed 23 paise higher at 74.61, against the dollar.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed mostly higher, hoping that war in Ukraine can be avoided after the US, Japan, and European powers imposed sanctions on Russia. Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine's eastern regions, escalating tensions. Russian President Putin recognised the independence of two rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday cancelled his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week in protest against what he said was the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU