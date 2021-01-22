Sensex, Nifty posts biggest monthly drop on global cues, weaker bank stocks

-
ALSO READ
Markets log best monthly gain since April; Sensex, Nifty gain 11.4%
Markets in 2020: Sensex ends 16% higher at 47,751; Nifty up 15% at 13,982
Sensex gains 227 pts, ends above 44K, Nifty settles at 12,938; M&M up 11%
Market Ahead, Jan 21: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead, Jan 1: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Domestic markets posted their biggest single-day fall in a month on Friday amid a slide in global equities and selloff in banking shares. Most global stocks dropped as investors pruned their bullish bets as rising covid-19 cases sparked concerns over corporate earnings and economic revival. The dollar strengthened and yields rose due on inflation expectations.
The benchmark Sensex finished at 48,878.5, down 746 points, or 1.5 per cent—ending its 11-week gaining streak. The Nifty closed at 14,372, down 218 points, or 1.5 per cent—most since December 21.
The Bank Nifty index plummeted 3.2 per cent after Bandhan Bank’s jump in provisions and deterioration in asset quality spooked investors. Shares of Reliance Industries fell 2.3 per cent ahead of December quarter result announcement and dragged the Sensex lower by 143 points. Shares of Axis Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank fell over than 3.4 per cent each. Shares of metal companies also plunged as with SAIL dropping 10 per cent and Jindal Steel and Hindustan Copper falling over 5 per cent each.
The fall in the market was cushioned by gains in Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever and TCS. Shares of Bajaj Auto jumped over 10 per cent after it posted better-than-expected jump in profits for the December quarter.
A day earlier, the Sensex had vaulted past the historic 50,000-mark. However, failed to sustain on to the gains as investors judged recent gains as excessive. Since November, the Indian markets have rallied more than 25 per cent amid record inflows by foreign investors. And from the March lows, the benchmark indices are up more than 90 per cent.
Not just India, but a slew of emerging markets posted record highs this week on hopes of another round of stimulus in the US under the Joe Biden presidency. Already, dovish outlook adopted by major central banks has helped fuel an unprecedented appetite for risk assets.
Earlier this week, Treasury secretary-designate Janet Yellen urged the Congress to “act big” on spending to shore up economic growth, while defending President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending plan. The former Fed chair’s comments gave more fodder to the bulls to take stocks higher.
Market players said ahead domestic investors could keep position light ahead of the Union Budget on February 1. Besides, budget cues investors will keenly eye result announcements. Nine of the 12 Nifty 50 companies that have declared their results for December quarter surpassed analyst estimates.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU