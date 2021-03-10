Sensex, Nifty rise for third straight day tracking global markets

-
The domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose for the third session in a row on Wednesday, tracking a rebound in broader Asian markets as easing in bond yields calmed investor jitters globally.
At the closing bell, the BSE gauge quoted 254.03 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 51,279.51 — taking its three-session gains to 874.19 points or 1.73 per cent.
The NSE barometer closed higher by 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent at 15,174.80 — aggregating its three-day gains to 276.70 points or 1.85 per cent.
On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer with 2.34 per cent rise, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys.
On the other hand, ONGC, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were the laggards.
Of the Sensex components, 23 ended in the green.
Sectorally, the BSE metal, IT, teck, healthcare, basic materials and consumer durables indices rose up to 1.82 per cent. The Auto index, too, rose 0.82 per cent buoyed by encouraging sales data.
Passenger vehicle sales in India increased 17.92 per cent to 2,81,380 units in February as compared with same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.
Among the major sectoral laggards were oil and gas, utilities, energy and power.
Broader smallcap, midcap and largecap indices outperformed the benchmark by rising up to 0.95 per cent.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Domestic markets mirrored positive cues from its global peers, tracking gains from the US market as bond yields pulled back easing concerns about rising inflation.”
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled on a positive note.
Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.59 per cent lower at $67.12 per barrel.
On the forex market front, the rupee edged marginally higher by 2 paise to settle the day at 72.91 against the US dollar.
Domestic stock, forex, debt and commodity derivatives markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.
