Sensex reclaims 38,000 as FPIs increase buying; rupee ends at 7-month high

“We have witnessed foreign fund flows this entire month. Most began to rally much earlier. We are finally seeing India catch up. Easing of geopolitical tensions and hopes of a stable government coming to power have helped the market sentiment,” said Rajat Rajgharia, chief executive officer of institutional equities, Motilal Oswal.

The decision by the US Federal Reserve to put on hold the rate-hike cycle has given fresh impetus to the equity after a lacklustre performance in 2018.

The Sensex has now gained 14 per cent from its lows in October 2018. The index is now less than 900 points, or 2.3 per cent, away from its all-time closing high of 38,897, touched on August 28, 2018.

Not just the large-cap, but mid- and small cap indices also have participated in the rally.

“We have seen a sharp rally in small- and mid-cap stocks. Small-cap stocks are up by double digits in the past three weeks. We expect earnings growth will come back and that will be the primary driver of the market. In the past four years, the rallies were led by re-rating of multiples, the next three years will be about earnings growth,” said Jyoti Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors.

On Friday, however, the market breadth was mixed, with the number of declining stocks outpacing advancing stocks by a small margin. Of the 30 Sensex components, 20 advanced, led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, which rose 4.3 per cent, followed by ONGC, Power Grid, and Tata Consultancy Services. Hindustan Unilever fell over 2.2 per cent, leading the losses in consumer stocks. YES Bank fell nearly 2 per cent, while ITC declined 1.5 per cent. Reliance Industries' fell 1.4 per cent after making new record highs a day earlier.