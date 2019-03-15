JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Commodity outlook: Edible oil down but not out
Business Standard

Private banks, Reliance Industries help Sensex past 38,000 mark

RIL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints were up 6% to 20% from their respective September 14, 2018 levels

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Investor wealth, stock market, BSE-listed companies,sensex,nifty,SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank
Pictures credit: Kamlesh Pednekar

Banking shares, mainly of private lenders, along with Reliance Industries (RIL), have helped the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex reclaim the crucial 38,000 levels after six months.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit 38,146 on Friday in intra-day trade, its highest level since September 14, 2018, on back of strong buying by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

With today’s gain, the benchmark index has rallied 7.8 per cent, or 2,752 points, from the 2019 low of 35,353 on February 19. FPIs have pumped in net amount of Rs 30,537 crore during the same period, Sebi data shows.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints were up 6 per cent to 20 per cent from their respective September 14, 2018 levels.

Allahabad Bank, Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance, Power Finance Corporation, Oriental Bank of Commerce and DCB Bank from the financial and Bata India, Titan Company, TTK Prestige, InterGlobe Aviation, PI Industries, Symphony, Divi’s Laboratories were among 27 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index surging more than 20 per cent during the same period.

However, more than half, or 347 stocks, from the S&P BSE 500 index are still trading below their September 14 levels.

Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Power and Reliance Capital from the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) have tanked more than 60 per cent.

RCom hit a new low of Rs 4.37, plunging 73 per cent during the period. The lenders of RCom sold about 4.34 per cent stake of promoters in the telecom firm. With this sale of shares, promoters' stake in the company has come down to 37.57 per cent from earlier 41.91 per cent. The pledged shares belonged to promoters including that of Ambani, his family members and RCom group entities, according to a BSE filing.

Infibeam Avenues, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Shankara Building Products, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dish TV India, Deepak Fertilisers and Chemicals and Rain Industries among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index were slipped more than 40 per cent from their September 14, 2018 levels.

Company 14/09/2018 LTP % chg
GAINERS
Adani Power 31.00 50.70 63.5
Interglobe Aviat 886.65 1297.15 46.3
Tube Investments 299.45 420.55 40.4
Allahabad Bank 40.60 55.55 36.8
Kalpataru Power 330.30 446.75 35.3
Manappuram Fin. 88.30 119.30 35.1
Inox Leisure 233.50 313.80 34.4
Kajaria Ceramics 429.45 575.10 33.9
Muthoot Finance 454.95 605.25 33.0
Bata India 1040.00 1379.00 32.6
Power Fin.Corpn. 84.85 111.90 31.9
P I Inds. 766.20 1006.95 31.4
Oriental Bank 76.30 100.10 31.2
Titan Company 842.20 1094.85 30.0
Divi's Lab. 1329.55 1702.20 28.0
TTK Prestige 6863.80 8762.80 27.7
Symphony 1042.60 1318.35 26.4
BEML Ltd 766.35 967.95 26.3
REC Ltd 112.40 141.85 26.2
Guj Fluorochem 851.10 1072.40 26.0
LOSERS
Infibeam Avenues 234.95 45.20 -80.8
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 615.10 131.20 -78.7
Rel. Comm. 16.35 4.39 -73.1
Reliance Infra. 451.05 123.10 -72.7
Reliance Power 34.75 10.71 -69.2
Shankara Build. 1201.95 442.00 -63.2
Indiabulls Vent. 744.50 285.65 -61.6
Reliance Capital 418.55 167.75 -59.9
Navkar Corporat. 105.95 44.85 -57.7
Indiabulls Integ 717.30 317.90 -55.7
Graphite India 1001.60 461.40 -53.9
SPARC 399.90 200.00 -50.0
Central Bank 66.90 34.10 -49.0
HEG 4073.05 2198.00 -46.0
Bombay Dyeing 249.90 137.10 -45.1
Dish TV 67.65 38.65 -42.9
Indiabulls Hous. 1226.80 701.65 -42.8
Deepak Fert. 236.65 136.90 -42.2
Rain Industries 186.00 108.00 -41.9
Jindal Stain. 67.60 39.30 -41.9
LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:03 PM

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements