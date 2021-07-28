Sensex slides for third day; what's spooking investors on D-Street?

-
ALSO READ
Here's what triggered Sensex's 1,145-point crash on Monday
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
FII flows into India may take a hit in short-term: Kenneth Andrade
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
The benchmark indices came falling like a deck of cards in Wednesday's session, as the ripples of a regulatory crackdown by the Chinese government was felt by markets across the globe. Investors worried whether the selloff in Chinese tech stocks would spread to other segments.
"China is too big now. It can cause flutters in global markets. This space needs to be watched cautiously," warned Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
In across the board selling by the investors, the benchmark indices tumbled for a third day while volatility shot up ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome later today and Thursday's July F&O expiry. Overall, the BSE barometer Sensex gave up the 52,000 mark as it cracked 776 points to day's low of 51,803. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled over 200 points to 15,513.
Index heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the top Sensex drags. Select counters like IndusInd Bank, HUL and Titan held their ground. Investors, meanwhile, turned poorer by nearly Rs 3 trillion.
So, what really drove the markets lower? Here are the key factors
Global mood sours
Japan’s Topix index fell 1.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5 per cent,
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 0.7 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the embattled Hang Seng Tech Index was last flat, a day after touching its lowest level since the index's creation in July 2020. It is still down about 40 per cent from its February high.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were flat.
Caution ahead of Fed meet
Market participants were wary of placing large bets prior to the key events in the markets such as central bank policy action and F&O expiry.
On the global front, Street will be watching closely for any hints on when the Fed will start reducing its purchases of government bonds and any fresh insight into its views on inflation and economic growth when it announces its outcome later in the evening. Back home, the F&O expiry on Thursday and the RBI policy next week is also luring investors to stay on the sidelines - at least for now.
FIIs on selling spree
The foreign institutional investors have once again turned sellers on Street after hefty buying witnessed in last two months. So far this month, FIIs have offloaded Rs 8,000 crore from Indian equities as markets trade at all-time high levels and valuations remain a concern.
"FPIs have been on the sell-mode in July. Heavy FII selling is seen in the Nifty 15,750- 15,900 range. The weakness in FPI favourites like HDFC twins may be due to FPI selling and portfolio churning. Since FPI selling is getting absorbed without any serious price damage, we can expect selling to continue around Nifty 15900," Kumar said in a recent note.
IMF growth downgrade
The sentiment on Street also took a beating after the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecasted India's economy to grow 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 - a cut of three percentage points from its earlier forecast - citing a lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of Covid-19 cases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU