Sensex snaps four-session losing streak; ICICI Bank rises over 10%

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
-
The Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Monday after a four-session losing streak, boosted by a rally in ICICI Bank which has posted record profits for the September quarter. Recovering from a weak start, the Sensex ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40.
ICICI Bank hogged the limelight in the Sensex pack, soaring 10.80 per cent, after the private sector lender on Saturday reported its highest-ever standalone quarterly profit at Rs 5,511 crore for the September quarter on the back of healthy loan growth across verticals and a fall in bad loans.
Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and HUL were the other winners, climbing up to 3.45 per cent.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Maruti, Nestlé, and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards, slipping as much as 3.04 per cent. The market breadth was negative, with 22 out of the 30 Sensex constituents closing in the red.
“Market opened weak, however strong support from banking stocks helped to balance the bearish pressure and lifted the indices to trade on a flat note. Improved asset quality and business growth based on key Q2 earnings aided the banking sector to improve the outlook leading to outperformance.
“Global markets were steady in anticipation of robust quarter earnings in the backdrop of inflation fears and possible tightening of monetary policy in the next policies,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking, said, “We expect the banking pack to remain in focus as Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will report their numbers on October 26. On the index front, Nifty should hold 17,950 levels for any rebound, else profit taking would resume.”
The scheduled monthly expiry will keep the choppiness high across the board. Amid all, participants should continue with a cautious approach until we see some concrete sign of trend resumption, he added.
Sectorally, BSE bankex and finance rallied up to 2.30 per cent, while realty, auto, consumer durables and utilities indices notched up losses.
Broader BSE mid-cap and smallcap gauges slumped up to 1.76 per cent. Global equities remained in the positive zone ahead of key corporate results. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.73 per cent to $85.26 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU