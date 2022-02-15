Separation of roles of chairperson and MD made voluntary: Sebi

-
Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday changed requirement for listed companies to separate roles of Chairperson and MD/CEO to voluntary from mandatory.
The decision was taken at a Sebi board meet on Tuesday.
Sebi had earlier asked listed entities to split the roles of Chairperson and MD before the April 2022 deadline.
