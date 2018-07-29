Seven out of 10 most valued firms add Rs 799.29 bn in m-cap; ITC shines

Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 799.29 billion in market capitalisation last week in tandem with an overall bullish trend on Dalal Street, with ITC emerging as the biggest gainer.

Barring Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank, rest seven companies, including RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI saw a rise in their market valuations for the week ended Friday.

ITC's market cap soared Rs 351.29 billion to Rs 3.69 trillion, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 228.9 billion to Rs 2.55 trillion and that of HDFC jumped Rs 117.12 billion to Rs 3.45 trillion.

Infosys' m-cap surged Rs 57.22 billion to Rs 3 trillion and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 35.15 billion to Rs 5.8 trillion.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose by Rs 6.65 billion to Rs 7.1 trillion and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 2.92 billion to Rs 3.58 trillion.

On the other hand, TCS' valuation slumped Rs 202.3 billion to Rs 7.4 trillion.

Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank lost Rs 42.79 billion to Rs 2.49 trillion and Maruti's m-cap dipped Rs 21. 53 billion to Rs 2.81 trillion.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS retained its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.



Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 840.48 points, or 2.30 per cent, to close at a fresh lifetime high of 37,336.85.