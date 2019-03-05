JUST IN
Ajay Tyagi's two years as Sebi chief: Here are hits, misses in his tenure
SGX Nifty drops amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan

This was despite positive momentum in world markets.

BS Reporter 

Nifty 50 derivative contracts traded on Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell as much as one per cent on Monday amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. The SGX Nifty 50 Index futures for March delivery was down 82points, or 0.8 per cent, at 10,848 at 3:45pm. This was despite positive momentum in world markets. Most global equities rallied after the US and China inched close to a trade deal. Market experts said rising skirmished at the border has kept investors on the edge.
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 01:41 IST

