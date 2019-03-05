SGX Nifty drops amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Playing on a TV news channel near you: War cries against Pakistan
Robust demand for India Inc's overseas bonds despite India-Pak tensions
Who wins if India and Pakistan fight?
Analysis: Can Pakistan afford conflict amidst its own economic issues
Has anything changed after bombing of a terror camp in Pakistan by IAF?
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU