Shares of Angel One soars 18%; ICICI Securities drops 5%

-
ALSO READ
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Markets Insights: Why are yields on govt bond rising after Budget 2022?
Yield spread signals more surge in India bond rates, say analysts
Will the RBI policy calm bond markets? Here's what analysts think
RBI's dovish policy helps bonds cut back on Union Budget losses
-
Shares of Angel One climbed 18 per cent while that of ICICI Securities dropped 5 per cent, on Thursday, as investors reacted to the March quarter earnings posted by both brokerages. Angel One, a discount broking firm, posted a net profit of Rs 205 crore, which was double of what they had earned in the same period last year. The number surpassed Street estimates of Rs 175 crore as the broker’s revenue grew 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 671.2 crore.
With an 18.1 per cent surge, Angel One saw its stock end the day at Rs 1,918.7, valuing the company at Rs 15,910 crore.
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities, a premium brokerage, posted a 3 per cent YoY increase in its net profit to Rs 340 crore and 21 per cent increase in revenues to Rs 892 crore.
The company’s profits were down 10 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Resultantly, its shares fell 5.1 per cent to end at Rs 597, valuing the company at Rs 19,267 crore.
As a result, CLSA reduced its target price on ICICI Securities from Rs 750 to Rs 720 while cutting the company’s earnings growth forecasts for financial year 2022-23 (FY23) and FY24. It however maintained the ‘outperform’ rating. Analysts said the muted performance was on the back of a slump in investment banking activity during the March quarter and also a decline in trading volumes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU