JUST IN
Sebi penalises individual for manipulating Panafic Industrials share prices
T+1 transition's final leg litmus test for foreign investors' heavyweights
Dec traffic at major ports sails to highest in FY23, rises 10.4 per cent
Shares of HDFC Bank, HDFC rise nearly 2% as FPI legroom expands
SBI raises Rs 9,718 cr via second tranche of infrastructure bonds at 7.70%
Vodafone Idea won't be able to pay $5-bn govt dues from FY26: CLSA
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO to fund green capex, debt payback
Adani Enterprises sets price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 per share for FPO
Adani to give 10% discount to investors in India's biggest follow-on offer
Markets climb for 2nd day as HDFC twins maintain momentum
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
SBI raises Rs 9,718 cr via second tranche of infrastructure bonds at 7.70%
icon-arrow-left
Q3 preview: Metal firms' sales likely to flatten, profits may plunge
Business Standard

Shares of HDFC Bank, HDFC rise nearly 2% as FPI legroom expands

The move will help increase the investment legroom in the merged entity, which could lead to higher passive flows from global index trackers, said analysts

Topics
HDFC Bank shares | HDFC shares | Foreign portfolio investment

Samie Modak 

Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday following a drop in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) shareholding during the December 2022 quarter.

The latest shareholding pattern disclosure showed, the FPI holding in HDFC Bank declined 54 basis points (bps) sequentially to 67.38 per cent, while that in HDFC six bps to 65.64 per cent.

The move will help increase the investment legroom in the merged entity, which could lead to higher passive flows from global index trackers, said analysts.

“On a merged basis, foreign room stands at 17.25 per cent, which is above the limit of 15 per cent for inclusion of HDFC Bank (in MSCI index) with an adjustment factor of 1. In a scenario, where the room stays above 15 per cent in the run-up to the closure of merger, inclusion of HDFC Bank in the MSCI India standard index will pave for inflows of $2.8 billion in the stock,” said Sriram Velayudhan, Vice President and Head- Alternative Research, IIFL Securities.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank shares

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 19:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.