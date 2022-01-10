Shares of this agricultural products company has zoomed 213% in two months

-
ALSO READ
GM row may not affect rice exports for now; govt rules out 'contamination'
Run-up to COP26: Wonder rice may help reduce emissions, offer good yield
Centre plans to distribute 37.5 mt of fortified rice by March 2024
From biscuits to shampoos, prices of FMCG goods to rise again in January
Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Indian Overseas Bank, Blue Dart, Persistent Systems
-
The company is one of India’s leading basmati rice exporters and a growing consumer staples player, and the stock price has appreciated by 213 per cent in just two months, from a level of Rs 260.20 on November 10, 2021 after its stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent during the same period.
In the past one year, the stock has zoomed a whopping 2,054 per cent, as against a 23 per cent rally in the benchmark index. In July 2021, the company had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. two bonus shares for every one equity share held in the company. Thereafter, to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to increase shareholders base and to make the shares affordable to small investors, the company had sub-divided its equity shares in lower denomination.
Initially GRM Overseas set-up as a rice processing and trading house, it is growing to become a consumer staples organisation. GRM sells products under its brands, namely “10X”, “Himalaya River” & “Tanoush,” and also sells through private label arrangements under customers’ brands. GRM has endeavoured to reach consumers directly with its brands and products in recent years.
GRM Overseas today announced its subsidiary; GRM Foodkraft Pvt. Ltd (GFK) 10X Rice brand will be available on Udaan, India’s largest Business-to-Business (B2B) e-Commerce platform. The company will initially begin selling its various categories of rice under 10X Brand through this platform and progressively introduce other products.
Udaan has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits & vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise.
For the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2021-22 (H1FY22), GRM Overseas had reported more-than-doubled consolidated net profit at Rs 42.77 crore, against Rs 20.97 crore in H1FY21. Revenue from operations grew 64 per cent to Rs 475 crore from Rs 290 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin improved 57 bps to 12.37 per cent from 11.8 per cent.
GRM said it is making increasing efforts towards its own brand development, as it allows for differentiation in a rice industry, makes way for greater market acceptance, and imparts ability to develop a pricing premium in the long term. The company has launched own branded products in European retailers and is focused on expanding sales of own branded products to newer geographies.
The company had acquired a manufacturing facility in Gandhidham, which is in proximity to the Mundra port, provides opportunity to focus on operationally efficient export oriented production and helps to augment exports, GRM said in FY21 annual report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU