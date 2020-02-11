Sheela Foam hits 52-week high, up 12% as Q3 profit before tax jumps 52% YoY

Shares of surged 12 per cent to Rs 1,770, also its 52-week high, on the BSE on Tuesday after the company's consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 52 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 85.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter (Q3FY20). It had a PBT of Rs 56.50 crore in the year ago quarter.

The stock surpassed its previous 52-week high of Rs 1,639 touched on February 7, 2020. Besides, it is 4.5 per cent away from its all-time high of Rs 1,850 touched on November 29, 2017. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by zooming 31 per cent, as against a 0.48 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Sheela Foam’s consolidated net profit grew 67 per cent to Rs 65 crore from Rs 39 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue, too, rose 15.6 per cent at Rs 658 crore relative to Rs 569 crore logged in the previous year quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins improved to 14.3 per cent from 10.7 per cent.

At 09:54 am, the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 1,750 on the BSE, as against a per cent rise in the Sensex. A combined 43,639 shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.