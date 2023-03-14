JUST IN
Business Standard

Short-to-medium debt: Active play pays dividends for ICICI MF's Banthia

ICICI Prudential's short-term and medium-duration funds outperformed on the back of timely shifts in strategies

Topics
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund | ICICI Prudential | Short-term funds

Abhishek Kumar 

Manish Banthia
Manish Banthia, Deputy CIO (Fixed Income), ICICI Pru Mutual Fund

Managing a short-term debt fund might appear to be an easier job in the fund management space, since the mandate allows little room to take duration or credit risk. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund’s Manish Banthia has consistently found ways to derive the best out of the limited management scope available in these funds.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 06:10 IST

