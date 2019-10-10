Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC: Should you stay away from HFCs?

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC): The counter is showing “lower closing” scenario on the daily charts. There is selling pressure on every subsequent swing (highs) and weakness on the closing basis. Till the counter does not close above Rs 2162 levels, which is the recent peak close, one should not be aggressively positive.

There can be a possible turnaround, but the stock needs to hold the momentum on the closing basis. On the other hand, if HDFC closes below Rs 1,950 levels, then the stock may see more selling pressure in the days ahead. CLICK FOR CHART VIEW ...