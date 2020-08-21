JUST IN
Should you buy Divi's Lab, SBI Life before they enter Nifty50 in September?

Changes have been made in several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment will make way for SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday.

Changes have been made in several indices, including Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 50 and host of sectoral indices like energy, MNC commodities and services sector. READ MORE HERE Here's how the stocks that will be rejigged in the Nifty50 ...

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 09:58 IST

