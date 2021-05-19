Should you buy stocks on a dip? Here's what technical indicators suggest

After two straight sessions of gains, Indian equities turned wobbly on Wednesday amid subdued global cues and as investors decided to take profits off the table on the back of a 3 per cent rally so far this week. That said, even as the benchmark indices slipped around 0.3 per cent in the intra-day deals, both, the Sensex and the Nifty were holding their crucial psychological levels of 50,000 and 15,000, respectively.

The BSE barometer Sensex ended at 50,193 on Tuesday, topping the 50,000-mark for the first time since April 1 on closing basis. The Nifty, on the other hand, closed at ...